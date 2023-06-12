BOMBSHELL! Mel Gibson about to EXPOSE all of them | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Was Mel Gibson the fall guy for wanting to expose the child trafficking rings in Hollywood?
He is involved in a new documentary about the underbelly of child trafficking in the U.S. and other countries. Will the mainstream condone this or remind us why he is a persona non grata?
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.