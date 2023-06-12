Create New Account
BOMBSHELL! Mel Gibson about to EXPOSE all of them | Redacted
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago
BOMBSHELL! Mel Gibson about to EXPOSE all of them | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

Was Mel Gibson the fall guy for wanting to expose the child trafficking rings in Hollywood?


He is involved in a new documentary about the underbelly of child trafficking in the U.S. and other countries. Will the mainstream condone this or remind us why he is a persona non grata?


pedophiliachild traffickingdocumentaryredactedtim ballardunderground railroadmel gibsonclayton morris

