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L'Originale K - Ce n'est pas un vaccin (Clip Officiel)
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60 views • April 19, 2022
29 décembre 2021 : https://odysee.com/@L'originale-K:6/l'originale-k-ce-n'est-pas-un-vaccin:f
L'originale K - Officiel : https://odysee.com/@L'originale-K:6
Description d'origine :
Jusqu'au réveil cette oeuvre est une fiction...
Cordialement
L'originale K pour vous servir
Production et réalisation : Pleine Conscience Prod
Mixage et mastering : Dyna Studiosts
Auteur : @L'originale K - Officiel
Instrumentale / Beatmaker : @Jim Walter
supprimé de Youtube en moins de 12h...
...
L'originale K - Officiel : https://odysee.com/@L'originale-K:6
Description d'origine :
Jusqu'au réveil cette oeuvre est une fiction...
Cordialement
L'originale K pour vous servir
Production et réalisation : Pleine Conscience Prod
Mixage et mastering : Dyna Studiosts
Auteur : @L'originale K - Officiel
Instrumentale / Beatmaker : @Jim Walter
supprimé de Youtube en moins de 12h...
...
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