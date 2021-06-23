2021 JUN 07 Exposed, Magnetism, Intentionally Added to Vaccine to Force mRNA Through Entire Body

BREAKING! Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters with a horrific revelation regarding the 'magnetism' videos circulating the world of social media in self-recorded videos of people sticking metal objects to themselves.



The CDC has said receiving the 'vaccine' will not make you magnetic, including at the site of 'vaccination' which is usually your arm.

Dr. Ruby says, "They're lying", and provided evidence in support of her claim, as well as a disturbing warning about the ingredients in the jab, directly from the source.

MAGNETOFECTION Forced Gene Delivery

Magnetofection is a transfection method that uses magnetic fields to concentrate particles containing nucleic acid and in-utero samples to the target cells of the body. This method attempts to unite the advantages of the biochemical and physical transfection methods in one system while excluding their inconveniences.

SPIONS: supra magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles

Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPION) are widely used for biomedical applications, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic particle imaging (MPI), magnetic fluid hyperthermia (MFH), separation of biomolecules, and targeted drug and gene delivery.