Alex Jones, Infowars, and the Missed Opportunity: On the Sandy Hook Hoax Anniversary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Infowarrior's Missed Opportunity: The Defining Moment of Alex Jones' Career. On the Sandy Hook Hoax Anniversary, discussions revisit Alex Jones and Infowars’ coverage of inconsistencies, staging, and cover-ups. Examining early exposure, legal battles, position shifts, and untapped missed opportunities encourages critical review of narratives, evidence access, and media trust issues.
Read the complete essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/alex-jones-infowars-and-the-missed
#SandyHook #AlexJones #Infowars #AlexJonesSandyHook #MissedOpportunity