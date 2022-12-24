Prison Stories #6: The Jewish Women Who Had Me Beat Up For Playing The Jew...

In my life, I've experienced more prejudice for being white them most black men have for being black. Since by the time I was 40 years old I had already spent 1/4 of my life in prison where the blacks lord it over the whites and persecute them. But worse than that I went through 18 uses of force because I converted and became Jewish, and spend 7 extra years in prison for obeying the laws of God...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.