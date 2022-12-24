Prison Stories #6: The Jewish Women Who Had Me Beat Up For Playing The Jew...

In my life, I've experienced more prejudice for being white them most black men have for being black. Since by the time I was 40 years old I had already spent 1/4 of my life in prison where the blacks lord it over the whites and persecute them. But worse than that I went through 18 uses of force because I converted and became Jewish, and spend 7 extra years in prison for obeying the laws of God...

