WHO TO VOTE FOR IN 2024 ??

Are the elections rigged?
Yes.
Should you withdraw and never vote again? No.
I want you to vote. The more patriots who vote, the harder you make it for leftists to steal elections.
We may not be able to out-vote rigged elections, but we can force the left to cheat in broad daylight ... and by doing that we MIGHT get a republican state attorney general to prosecute some of them. I'm not saying that will fix the problem, but it's a start.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.