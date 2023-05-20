Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO TO VOTE FOR IN 2024 ??
43 views
channel image
Rules_For_Rationals
Published 18 hours ago |

Are the elections rigged?
Yes.
Should you withdraw and never vote again? No.
I want you to vote. The more patriots who vote, the harder you make it for leftists to steal elections.
We may not be able to out-vote rigged elections, but we can force the left to cheat in broad daylight ... and by doing that we MIGHT get a republican state attorney general to prosecute some of them. I'm not saying that will fix the problem, but it's a start.

Keywords
trumpnewsobamapoliticsbidennixonschumercommentarydemocracygarlanddesantisramaswamy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket