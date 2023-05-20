WHO TO VOTE FOR IN 2024 ??

Are the elections rigged?

Yes.

Should you withdraw and never vote again? No.

I want you to vote. The more patriots who vote, the harder you make it for leftists to steal elections.

We may not be able to out-vote rigged elections, but we can force the left to cheat in broad daylight ... and by doing that we MIGHT get a republican state attorney general to prosecute some of them. I'm not saying that will fix the problem, but it's a start.

