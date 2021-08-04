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But Were Not A Government Show
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90 views • August 04, 2021
source - https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance
music source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YvAYIJSSZY&;ab_channel=RockwellVEVO
Popular Australian radio station KIIS 106.5 “beeps out” Senator Pauline Hanson’s perspective on covid vaccines, says it’s because her view is “not government approved”.
Radio host Kyle Sandilands expresses frustration at this: “But we’re not a government show. This is bullshit. Who’s controlling what we think, what we say..?”
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music source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YvAYIJSSZY&;ab_channel=RockwellVEVO
Popular Australian radio station KIIS 106.5 “beeps out” Senator Pauline Hanson’s perspective on covid vaccines, says it’s because her view is “not government approved”.
Radio host Kyle Sandilands expresses frustration at this: “But we’re not a government show. This is bullshit. Who’s controlling what we think, what we say..?”
Find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Minds: https://www.minds.com/thedtrain/
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
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