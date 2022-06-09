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Early Years of Trump | Making Sense of the Madness
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258 views • June 09, 2022
A rare look into the early years of Donald Trump!
Have you ever wondered what president Trump was like growing up? How did he gain his moral values and beginnings in leadership?
Sean Morgan is joined by Peter Ticktin, the lawyer and classmate of Donald Trump as he shares memories of his school days at the NY Military Academy.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/39czIZe
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Have you ever wondered what president Trump was like growing up? How did he gain his moral values and beginnings in leadership?
Sean Morgan is joined by Peter Ticktin, the lawyer and classmate of Donald Trump as he shares memories of his school days at the NY Military Academy.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/39czIZe
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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