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Dimash Kudaibergen Being Used By Chinese As Propaganda Arm For The CCP.
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29 views • April 16, 2020
Kazakh singer who is known as "The greatest singer in the world" has done a propaganda video for China showing China as healers of the world. They want to have everyone forget how they have lost their life savings, their jobs, or perhaps even their loved ones have died. They want you to forget all of it and remember China as "The good guys".
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