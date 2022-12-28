TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour Hottest top 6 NEW$ Stories of 2022. Dec. 26.

Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. 2nd hr. (26 Dec. 2022) with Prof James Fetzer, Don Grahn and Scott Bennett.

We continue with Top 12 Stories of 2022:

#6: Elon Musk takes control, which has caused panic among FBI and other agencies who have colluded to censor tweets they did not like but where Musk is returning many who were banned to Twitter, including Donald Trump but not Alex Jones; even though he restored me (who edited NOBODY DIED AT SANDY HOOK), where I even tweeted him and explained Alex was not wrong (with a photo of "Noah" celebrating his 8th birthday);

Top 12 Story #5: at 12:20 time mark: Jim Fetzer got outrageously shafted over court denial of my 360 page book of graphic evidence on Sandy Hook; also Alex Jones has been hit with a whopping $1 billion fine for expressing a verified opinion and SCOTUS has declined to issue a writ on my behalf, even though 'State of the Nation' (appropriately) described mine (about affirming the 7th Amendment right to trial by jury) as "perhaps the most important issue to come before the Supreme Court in our lifetime;

Top 12 Story #4 - at 24 minute mark: Tucker Carlson and RFK Jr. blow the whistle over JFK, where a consultant confirmed that the CIA was quite 'involved' in the assassination and RFK Jr. said this was the "most courageous reporting of the past 60 years" and where I tweeted to him what the CIA has been hiding all these years;

See my 500 page documented book "JFK, Who, How and Why"

Top 12 Story #3 - at 22:20 mark: DEMS steal the midterms, using so many techniques it would make your head spin, which I have documented in The Death of Democracy (on both my BitChute channer and my twitter account @jimFetzer;

and

Top 12 Story #2; at 33:40 mark: CDC approves jab for kids, in spite of massive evidence of death and damage from the vax, where the UK statistics are mind boggling; and

Thee Top Story: #1, at the 48:30 mark: US and NATO are provoking WWIII, where the situation grows graver by the day and we may not make it more than a few weeks into 2023! Watch Scott's serious analysis ~ 55 minute mark on, if you can handle reality!

Additional Top 12 Stories Honorable Mention to the WEF plan, Let them eat bugs!, where bugs contain chitin, which is toxic to human beings, and where Homo sapiens did not evolve as bug eaters and no such plan could possibly succeed!





Let us hope and fervently pray that 2023 can be a better year for humanity than 2022!