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Alive After the Fall: How to Survive an EMP/HEMP Attack on the Power Grid
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333 views • February 05, 2021
Alive After the Fall - How to Survive an EMP/HEMP Attack on the Power GridThis guide is a complete program that gives you not only great strategies to survive catastrophes, nuclear and chemical attacks.But also, to help you be a step ahead of the global enemy, understand political and social signs, and never be caught off-guard.
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