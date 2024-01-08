Create New Account
Soccer star spins into VAXX poison induced SEIZURE on live TV
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

More on this incident....

Everyone is still baffled. No MSM mention of how this happened. Zero leads. No clues. Hope he makes a full recovery. ### ANDY DELORT. 9:08 AM · Jan 6, 2024. La Gazette du Fennec. @LGDFennec "Andy Delort s’écroule sur le terrain et sème la panique dans le stade à Doha 😰 ! Rien de grave on espère 🇩🇿"

Translated from French

"Andy Delort collapses on the pitch and causes panic in the stadium in Doha 😰 ! Nothing serious we hope 🇩🇿"

https://twitter.com/LGDFennec/status/1743680965191344510


###


This was one of my favorite cartoons. We need him to help them figure why excess deaths are at an all time high.

Inspector Gadget Theme Song (HQ)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=EcF2LOaLgA0

Mirrored - bootcamp

