THE REAL JESUS - PART 34

Viewers often ask, "Do I have to keep the Law?" "Do I have to keep the Sabbath?" and even, "Can I eat pork?". There is a growing movement which says we must follow both the law and Jesus. But in practice, Jesus’ message gets replaced with talk about how to fulfil the Torah. Old Covenant, New Covenant? Is it a choice or can we do both? This video looks more closely at this quote from Jesus: "I did not come to destroy the law but to fulfil it". To find truth through Jesus Christ, we must rationally examine what he really said.



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

