4/1/2023 It is Mr. Miles Guo’s bravery in facing over 70 lawsuits and the detention that spares our fellow fighters from similar hardships. The 3∙15 incident has made more people better understand the CCP's infiltration of the U.S. judicial system and led to an increase in our allies, which is extremely beneficial to our cause of taking down the CCP.

4/1/2023 正是文贵先生对70多个法律缠诉以及拘押的勇敢面对，才使得所有其他战友不必遭受同样的磨难。315事件让更多人看清中共对美国司法系统的渗透，会给我们带来更多的盟友，这非常有利于我们的灭共事业

