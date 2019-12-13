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Vancouver's biggest players in film animation shutters
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8 views • December 13, 2019
The Vancouver film animation and visual effects studio that won an Academy Award for its work on Life of Pi has closed its doors.
CBC News has obtained an email sent to staff at the Moving Picture Company (MPC) Wednesday announcing the immediate closure of its Vancouver studio.
The company has not responded to CBC's request for interviews, but in the email it cited "increasing external market pressures" in Vancouver, as well as more attractive opportunities in other locations.
"This decision has not been taken lightly," the email said.
It's not known how many staff members will be losing their jobs just weeks before Christmas. At its peak in 2013, more than 800 artists worked out of the Vancouver studio.
CBC News has obtained an email sent to staff at the Moving Picture Company (MPC) Wednesday announcing the immediate closure of its Vancouver studio.
The company has not responded to CBC's request for interviews, but in the email it cited "increasing external market pressures" in Vancouver, as well as more attractive opportunities in other locations.
"This decision has not been taken lightly," the email said.
It's not known how many staff members will be losing their jobs just weeks before Christmas. At its peak in 2013, more than 800 artists worked out of the Vancouver studio.
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