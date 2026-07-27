US continues blockade of Strait of Hormuz as its maritime backyard

The US continues its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz with US Central Command issuing a statement on July 25, declaring that its maritime blockade on Iran is "fully in effect." The video shows the boarding of the tanker M/T Charminar which flies the flag of the Comoros Islands. The US military conducted a "boarding inspection" before releasing it on Saturday morning, and the tanker is now continuing its journey through the Arabian Sea. US Central Command reports that as of July 25, 12 merchant vessels attempting to breach its blockade have been diverted, 2 attacked, and 2 assaulted.

But, in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, the Mozambican-flagged oil tanker "M/T Lavine" was not so lucky, reportedly not responding to warnings from the US. Central Command argued that US forces fired on the ship's engine room, causing it to "lose power." The statement said the ship "repeatedly attempted to breach the blockade and ignored repeated warnings," and was now "no longer heading towards Iran." Experts criticized Washington for treating the Strait of Hormuz as its "maritime backyard," using missiles and boarding inspections to write its "rules." They call it "law enforcement," but what the world saw was an empire using artillery to blockade a country's coast. This is not "law enforcement," it is an act of war!

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Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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