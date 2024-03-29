Navy SEAL Congressman Eli Crane RIPS Biden Officials for Border Crisis Failures.

Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona tears into top Biden officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, CIS, and State Department about the administration's total failure to secure the border. Rep. Crane, a former Navy SEAL directly tells the officials they are doing "the worst job in the history of this country" and accuses them of being "detached from reality."
This exchange took place at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on March 21, 2024.
