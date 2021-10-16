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COVID-19 VACCINE HESITANCY EXPLODES
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530 views • October 16, 2021
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REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
THE FIRST GLOBAL REVOLUTION by Alexander King (1992): https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/documents/TheFirstGlobalRevolution_text.pdf
OPERATION LOCKSTEP: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/22/operation-lock-step-using-covid-19-as-an-authoritarian-weapon-for-social-control/
UN Agenda 21 FULL DOCUMENT: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Tragedy and Hope (MOST IMPORTANT EXCERPTS): http://www.howardnema.com/2016/10/25/critical-excerpts-from-tragedy-and-hope-1966-that-explain-events-in-the-world-today/
BETWEEN TWO AGES: America's Role in the Technetronic Era by Zbigniew Brzezinski: http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/5a-zbigniew-brzezinski_between-two-ages.pdf
Take advantage of all the other books, articles, links and information available at http://www.HowardNema.com
Read BOOKS YOU MUST READ TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW WORLD ORDER: Below is link to a path of breadcrumbs that leads to greater understanding of the world we live in and those who chart and guide humanity's progress from the shadows though out the ages. You will find an ever growing catalogue of hundreds of books, PDF's, articles, white papers, links, reports, documents and research material on all things New World Order.
http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/19/books-you-must-read-to-understand-the-new-world-order/
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When truth is called hate, when hate is called love, when ideological beliefs breed rage and violence, our society treads on dangerous ground. Ground that has been traveled many times before by fellow travelers and followers of Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol-Pot and many other Utopian charlatan totalitarians throughout the centuries. Censorship should be a warning sign from history. For all of us. Silencing one silences us all.
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IF YOU WANT TO PROTECT OUR GOD GIVEN INALIENABLE RIGHTS TO LIFE, LIBERTY AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS YOU MUST TAKE ACTION!
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You are not cattle. You do not have to be a brainwashed slave owned by the New World Order.
Do the research.
Think critically. Find your own truth. There is only one truth. . . .
Seek and you will find it. Awaken. Be a messenger.
Thank you for your continued support. God bless you all.
HN
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
http://www.howardnema.com
TRUTH TALK NEWS 2011-2016 ARCHIVES: http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNews
Let us take a journey together down the rabbit hole.
START YOUR JOURNEY BELOW:
REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
THE FIRST GLOBAL REVOLUTION by Alexander King (1992): https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/documents/TheFirstGlobalRevolution_text.pdf
OPERATION LOCKSTEP: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/22/operation-lock-step-using-covid-19-as-an-authoritarian-weapon-for-social-control/
UN Agenda 21 FULL DOCUMENT: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Tragedy and Hope (MOST IMPORTANT EXCERPTS): http://www.howardnema.com/2016/10/25/critical-excerpts-from-tragedy-and-hope-1966-that-explain-events-in-the-world-today/
BETWEEN TWO AGES: America's Role in the Technetronic Era by Zbigniew Brzezinski: http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/5a-zbigniew-brzezinski_between-two-ages.pdf
Take advantage of all the other books, articles, links and information available at http://www.HowardNema.com
Read BOOKS YOU MUST READ TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW WORLD ORDER: Below is link to a path of breadcrumbs that leads to greater understanding of the world we live in and those who chart and guide humanity's progress from the shadows though out the ages. You will find an ever growing catalogue of hundreds of books, PDF's, articles, white papers, links, reports, documents and research material on all things New World Order.
http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/19/books-you-must-read-to-understand-the-new-world-order/
WATCH TRUTH TALK NEWS in Western Connecticut 5pm WEDNESDAYS and 9pm THURSDAYS 9 on Spectrum Cable Channel 192 serving the towns of Barkhamsted, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Colebrook, Danbury, Harwinton, Kent, Monroe, New Hartford, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Roxbury, Sherman, Southbury, Trumbull, Washington, West Hartland, Winchester and Woodbury.
WILLIAM COOPER'S FULL MYSTERY BABYLON SERIES (44 EPISODES)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itO8A0z5HdY&;list=PLfqzOxBqtdDU3PQPiVs71k7FobaYKJLmL
Subscribe to William Cooper's MYSTERY BABYLON CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ5XZgqTNBIsGRB3CtszmcQ
SOCIAL MEDIA:
http://www.twitter.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.facebook.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.HowardNema.com is censored and blocked by Facebook. Nothing can be posted or shared on Facebook from HowardNema.com due to "community standards" violations concerning bogus accusations of bullying, harassment and hate speech.
When truth is called hate, when hate is called love, when ideological beliefs breed rage and violence, our society treads on dangerous ground. Ground that has been traveled many times before by fellow travelers and followers of Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol-Pot and many other Utopian charlatan totalitarians throughout the centuries. Censorship should be a warning sign from history. For all of us. Silencing one silences us all.
STAND UP FOR FREE SPEECH! WATCH AND SHARE TRUTH TALK NEWS!
All information reported on TRUTH TALK NEWS and HowardNema.com is sourced and verifiable and for the purposes of education and FAIR USE. Take advantage of the many books, articles, videos and FULL PDF's available for FREE, safe downloads at http://www.HowardNema.com TRUTH TALK NEWS and HowardNema.com ARE FREE SITES. All books and information on the sites are FREE and NOT monetized in any way.
IF YOU WANT TO PROTECT OUR GOD GIVEN INALIENABLE RIGHTS TO LIFE, LIBERTY AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS YOU MUST TAKE ACTION!
COALITION FOR INDIVIDUAL LIBERTY TAKES ACTION!
GET INVOLVED!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/187778906331158
https://www.facebook.com/benjamin.martin.90410
https://www.facebook.com/luis.ewing.9275
You are not cattle. You do not have to be a brainwashed slave owned by the New World Order.
Do the research.
Think critically. Find your own truth. There is only one truth. . . .
Seek and you will find it. Awaken. Be a messenger.
Thank you for your continued support. God bless you all.
HN
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