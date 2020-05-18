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Covid19 Strikes Then BANG! The Sun Goes Into Rare Lockdown Mode That May Cause a Nightmare To Unfold!
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1388 views • May 18, 2020
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For More Information See:
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/the-sun-has-gone-into-lockdown-and-this-strange-behavior-could-make-global-food-shortages-much-worse
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/05/12/the-sun-is-asleep-deep-solar-minimum-feared-as-2020-sees-record-setting-100-day-slump/#32dd32f35e28
https://nypost.com/2020/05/14/the-sun-has-entered-a-lockdown-period-which-could-cause-freezing-weather-famine/amp/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Year_Without_a_Summer
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/earth-and-planetary-sciences/maunder-minimum
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
https://www.rcinet.ca/en/2020/04/21/265m-people-will-starve-in-2020-if-no-immediate-action-is-taken-un-warns/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/farmers-euthanize-millions-pigs-meat-plants-close-coronavirus/
https://www.thedailynewsonline.com/opinion/editorial-down-the-drain-dairy-producers-are-forced-to-dump-milk-as-markets-dry-up/article_803e0b0e-87a3-5454-8be4-1caad764ca97.html
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/04/06/Farmers-destroy-crops-grown-for-restaurants-hotels/2211585843469/
https://www.krgv.com/news/grocery-stores-prices-skyrocket-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://www.krgv.com/news/grocery-stores-prices-skyrocket-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/
(Get $100 OFF 4 Week Food Supply Kit!)
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
(GET 1ST YEAR FOR $5.99 A MONTH OR $60 FOR FIRST YEAR USE CODE: BANNED)
For More Information See:
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/the-sun-has-gone-into-lockdown-and-this-strange-behavior-could-make-global-food-shortages-much-worse
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/05/12/the-sun-is-asleep-deep-solar-minimum-feared-as-2020-sees-record-setting-100-day-slump/#32dd32f35e28
https://nypost.com/2020/05/14/the-sun-has-entered-a-lockdown-period-which-could-cause-freezing-weather-famine/amp/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Year_Without_a_Summer
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/earth-and-planetary-sciences/maunder-minimum
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
https://www.rcinet.ca/en/2020/04/21/265m-people-will-starve-in-2020-if-no-immediate-action-is-taken-un-warns/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/farmers-euthanize-millions-pigs-meat-plants-close-coronavirus/
https://www.thedailynewsonline.com/opinion/editorial-down-the-drain-dairy-producers-are-forced-to-dump-milk-as-markets-dry-up/article_803e0b0e-87a3-5454-8be4-1caad764ca97.html
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/04/06/Farmers-destroy-crops-grown-for-restaurants-hotels/2211585843469/
https://www.krgv.com/news/grocery-stores-prices-skyrocket-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://www.krgv.com/news/grocery-stores-prices-skyrocket-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/
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