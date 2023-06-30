AOTCAS EpiSOLO: Michigan Hate Crime Bill Will Target Christians + Slippery Slopes Are Real

Tim Pool is my guy but he is wrong about slippery slopes PLUS Michigan has a hate crime bill moving to their Senate that every Christian needs to oppose with all of their being. These types of bills WILL target Christians for preaching the gospel.

Link to article: https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/hate-speech-bill-could-soon-become-law-in-michigan-cmc/

