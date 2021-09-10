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Prediction: There Will Be A NEW False Flag in America on September 18th - '9/18'
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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621 views • September 10, 2021
In late 2016 and early 2017 I kept seeing the numbers 5 and 22 together. Everywhere I looked I saw '522'. Eventually I put it out there that something was going to happen on 5/22 or May 22nd. The icing on the cake for my prediction of an upcoming 'event' was the North Park Elementary School Shooting in San Bernardino, California. Where a suicidal ex-lover targeted a special ed teacher. The shooting happened on April 10th, 2017. The reason why that shooting sealed my deal on believing that something was going down on '5/22' or May 22nd was when I was investigating that shooting to see if it was a HOAX or a False Flag or if it was real I looked up the school on the California Department of Education website and saw that the school enrolment for that day was - you guessed it - 522 students. 42 days later on May 22nd (5/22) we had the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Concert Bombing at 10:30pm where 23 people were killed in that 'terrorist' attack. So without being a spoiler, you will have to watch the entire video to see why I called it 'Something For Joey' and why myself and CodeMonkeyZ believe that there will be a new false flag attack on American soil this coming September 18th.

Related videos:

Is the Next 9/11 Storm Upon Us and Could We Be Facing Another Massive False Flag on 8/23?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JqR9njVTjPeF/

Why the Fall of Afghanistan Has Put 'Operation Blackjack' Back on the Terrorists Card Table
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yszqibamx2nv/

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