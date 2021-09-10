© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prediction: There Will Be A NEW False Flag in America on September 18th - '9/18'
Follow
1
Share
Report
621 views • September 10, 2021
In late 2016 and early 2017 I kept seeing the numbers 5 and 22 together. Everywhere I looked I saw '522'. Eventually I put it out there that something was going to happen on 5/22 or May 22nd. The icing on the cake for my prediction of an upcoming 'event' was the North Park Elementary School Shooting in San Bernardino, California. Where a suicidal ex-lover targeted a special ed teacher. The shooting happened on April 10th, 2017. The reason why that shooting sealed my deal on believing that something was going down on '5/22' or May 22nd was when I was investigating that shooting to see if it was a HOAX or a False Flag or if it was real I looked up the school on the California Department of Education website and saw that the school enrolment for that day was - you guessed it - 522 students. 42 days later on May 22nd (5/22) we had the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Concert Bombing at 10:30pm where 23 people were killed in that 'terrorist' attack. So without being a spoiler, you will have to watch the entire video to see why I called it 'Something For Joey' and why myself and CodeMonkeyZ believe that there will be a new false flag attack on American soil this coming September 18th.
Related videos:
Is the Next 9/11 Storm Upon Us and Could We Be Facing Another Massive False Flag on 8/23?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JqR9njVTjPeF/
Why the Fall of Afghanistan Has Put 'Operation Blackjack' Back on the Terrorists Card Table
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yszqibamx2nv/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related videos:
Is the Next 9/11 Storm Upon Us and Could We Be Facing Another Massive False Flag on 8/23?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JqR9njVTjPeF/
Why the Fall of Afghanistan Has Put 'Operation Blackjack' Back on the Terrorists Card Table
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yszqibamx2nv/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.