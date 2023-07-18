Quo Vadis





July 18, 2023





In this video we share Saint Miriam of Bethlehem and a Remedy to the Darkness.





These days it seems a dark blanket has fallen upon the world, to the point where it is difficult to recognize truth from falsehood, good from evil, sincerity from manipulation, true light from illusion, etcetera.





The Evil One’s snares are proliferating.





Where are the spiritual masters who can help the faithful anchor their lives on the Rock?





Has Heaven forsaken us?





Of course not!





Enough with the discouragement!





This difficult period is an interlude before the Triumph of Mary, Jesus and the Church, and we have received from Our Lady what is needed to go through this in peace.





Saint Miriam of Bethlehem gives us once again a luminous answer, which has gone much too unnoticed by most believers: This great mystic from Galilee often received words from Jesus for her Carmel, for priests and also for the faithful.





Who among us would not want to be sure that we will live and die in God’s peace?





Here are some of Jesus’ promises.





They are gold!





Let us be attentive:

"Whoever calls upon the Holy Ghost shall seek me and find me.





His conscience will be delicate as the flower of the field.





If it is a father or a mother, peace will be in his family and his heart and he will be at peace in this world and in the next.





He will not die in darkness but in peace.”





"All priests who, once a month, will say the (votive) Mass of the Holy Spirit will honor him.





And whoever honors him and hears this Mass will be honored by the Holy Spirit himself, because he will have the light within him; Peace will be in the depths of his soul.





The Holy Spirit will come to heal the sick and awaken those who are asleep.”





This urgent call of Christ for a monthly Mass in honor of the Holy Spirit is not only for priests.





The faithful can ask for it!





It would be wonderful if 2 or 3 people joined together to have this Mass for the Holy Spirit celebrated, and if they attended it!





This would be a source of great renewal in the parishes and in the Church!





Many priests have told me that this practice has changed their lives.





This is a burning desire in Jesus’ heart.





Saint Miriam entered the Carmelite Order in 1875 and then founded the Carmel of Bethlehem, where she died August 26, 1878, after living a life full of mystical graces, penance, atonement and suffering.





She was a stigmatist and made prophecies, the few we still have tell of the coming tribulations and the Three Days of Darkness.





Saint Miriam Baouardy was beatified by Pope John Paul II on November 13, 1983 and was canonized on May 17, 2015 by Pope Francis.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbjVCLw0UKs