Chad Wolf: Thousands of Americans have suffered because of Biden's open border policies.
Published 13 hours ago

Just The News  |  Chad Wolf: Thousands of Americans have suffered because of Biden's open border policies.   Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Homeland Security Department, says the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old UGA nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant, indicates the consequences of sanctuary cities and President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.


 “The cycle here is just devastating, and obviously it ends in a very tragic way. These are things that could have been avoided,” says Wolf. 

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

