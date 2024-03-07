Whitney Webb & Iain Davis: Sustainable Development Goals, The Global Enslavement Agenda
Whitney Webb & Iain Davis | Sustainable Debt Slavery
JUMP TO 13 MINUTE MARK
119,900 views Sep 16, 2022
Join Marty as he sits down with Whitney Webb and Iain Davis to discuss their new series on Sustainable Development Goals. They also discuss the Rockefellers being behind the UN, the destruction of Central America's environment under the guise of sustainability and how to dismantle climate narratives.
00:00 - Intro + ads
13:00 - Start of interview
14:25 - Sustainable Slavery article
16:30 - SDGs barely mention climate
20:25 - Relationship of IMF and banks 25:35 - Multipolar world
28:15 - Sustainable development isn't the answer to anything
30:00 - Commoditizing everything
36:00 - Creepy speech by Mark Carney 38:35 - UN is the single pole of the multipolar world
40:30 - Ukraine is a money/weapon laundering scheme
41:45 - Rockefellers behind UN
45:15 - Global government vs global governance
52:00 - Bill Gates's contradictions indicate climate doesn't concern him
53:25 - SDGs are going to kill far more people than they think they're saving
56:35 - Using debt against small 3rd world countries
58:00 - Belize "protecting" oceans with "debt conversion"
1:00:00 - Central America, the worst destruction of the environment happens under the guise of protection
1:05:00 - Global Commons, natural resources become owned an licensed services 1:08:45 - ESG is anti life
1:10:45 - Electric Vehicles will trap you in your city
1:13:15 - Incompetence is the scapegoat for deliberate evil
1:29:30 - Waking people up, don't be afraid of the rabble, dismantle the narrative 1:25:15 - We have to save ourselves 1:28:30 - Escape convenience
1:31:45 - Whitney dips out
1:41:15 - Iain plugs his writing, outro riff
Whitney and Iain's article on Sustainable Debt Slavery: https://t.co/nlDSSCBxcD
"Green" plan to transform the global financial system: https://t.co/GcGupmRvCD
The Nature Conservancy
Board of Directors: https://t.co/1m9dPjLD3d
Belize conserving their oceans through debt conversion: https://t.co/uB8JIyhb2A
Interview with Jerm Warfare: The United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda 11-10-2023
https://www.podbean.com/ep/pb-ygbhb-14f1967
Excellent , Must See Articles by Iain Davis:
https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/iain-davis/
SDG16: Part 1 —Strategic Development Goal - Building the Global Police State
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2023/06/investigative-series/sdg16-part-1-building-the-global-police-state/
