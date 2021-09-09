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🚨 Sydney Police Murder A Man For Not Wearing A Face Mask - Covid-Cops Killing For Health Reasons
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912 views • September 09, 2021
Do you realize the absurdity of cops killing people for health reasons? This was never about a virus, it's always been about ushering in the Luciferian New World Order
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