Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 43 - October 13, 2023

Alex hosted his 43rd *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on October 13, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and thirty-four minutes in length. This webinar included a 19-minute monologue where Alex talked about current stat., and then Alex answered questions for the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and forty minutes, Alex answered 26 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and voted up by webinar attendees:

* Are the events unfolding in Israel the final scenario Q mentioned, 'Isreal is being saved for last'?

* What are your thoughts on RFK Jr.'s "Declaration of Independence" speech, which seemed to align with what humanity needs to regain our power?

* Is there a hidden ark in Ukraine, and has Putin captured it?

* Trump said in a recent speech that he would clear things up in less than five months; what are your thoughts?

* Can you tell us what the "Scare Event" may look like?

* What do we say to our neighbours to comfort and enlighten them when they realize what is happening in the world?

* Do you know anything about the unexplained missing people in state and national parks?

* Is there a set similar to the White House set for Congress?

* Are the cabal human, reptilian or hybrid?

* Do you know anything about what is happening behind the scenes in Israel?

* What are your thoughts on the monoliths that have shown up in Utah?

* As the Andromedans are helping mentor us for our transition, who are mentoring the Andromedans to help them become better?

* How do you heal from a traumatic event if your memory was wiped?

* What does it mean to be human?

* Is there any information relating to the Pre-Adamites in stasis chambers in Antarctica?

* And Many More!

Funds from this video stream will be given to Alex Collier, and help us bring your Alex Collier regularly. Please do not miss this fantastic opportunity to see Alex Collier on video stream and, of course, provide him with some income.

* The music in the trailer is just in the trailer and not the entire webinar.

If you have issues purchasing this webinar replay, please follow the step-by-step instructions here: https://www.alexcollier.org/faq/

To see older Alex Collier webinar replays, please check out, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexcollierofficial

If you want to know more about Alex Collier, please visit his website: https://www.alexcollier.org. You can also view his past live webinars at https://alexcollier.tv. You can purchase a ticket to Alex's latest live webinar at https://alexcollier.live. If you would like to speak with Alex Collier directly, he offers 1-to-1 calls via Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, and you can book a time here: https://alexcollier.me. You can also visit Alex Collier's Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/alexcollierofficial

Please do not steal this content; the webinars are Alex's only source of income. Copying this content and uploading it for your benefit detracts from his livelihood. Thank you.