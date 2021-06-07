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Marty Logan Releases Autopsy Evidence His Mom Died From The Moderna Vaccine 1 Day After She Got It
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1412 views • June 07, 2021
Marty Logan Releases Autopsy Evidence His Mom Died From The Moderna Vaccine 1 Day After She Got It. The Medical Examiners Wanted To Write Covid-19 On The Death Certificate To Cover It Up. 💉🚫
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