Maintain optimal health and nutrition with Organic Blueberries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To help you experience the full nutritional benefits of fresh blueberries in a convenient powder form, the Health Ranger Store is proud to introduce Groovy Bee Freeze-Dried Organic Blueberry Powder. Our premium organic blueberries are packed with nutrients and antioxidants and have been carefully freeze-dried to retain maximum nutrition, then ground into a fine powder for convenient use.
Compared to other blueberry variants, Nordic wild blueberries, or European blueberries, contain substantially higher amounts of anthocyanins. In fact, they can contain up to 33% more anthocyanins and up to 4 times more antioxidants than other types of blueberries.
This is why Groovy Bee Freeze-Dried Organic Blueberry Powder is made of only high-quality Nordic wild blueberries sourced from Vaccinium myrtillus shrubs. A versatile addition to a wide variety of recipes, our freeze-dried organic blueberry powder can easily be added to your favorite smoothies, shakes, superfruit blends and other beverages and recipes.
Groovy Bee Freeze-Dried Organic Blueberry Powder contains no gluten or GMOs and is certified Kosher and organic. It is also non-China and thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com