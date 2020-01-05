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Sex Cult Ran Brainwashing Daycare Centers
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41 views • January 05, 2020
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Authorities have uncovered another dirty secret of the NXIVM sex cult, which was apparently operating a chain of faux daycare centers that in reality were child sex slave facilities funded by campaign supporters of failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Many of those lured into this sex cult were groomed to become generational slaves, meaning sex-abused children would grow up to birth their own children, who would then become sex slaves like their parents. And when these children grew up, they, too, would bear more children who became sex slaves. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Authorities have uncovered another dirty secret of the NXIVM sex cult, which was apparently operating a chain of faux daycare centers that in reality were child sex slave facilities funded by campaign supporters of failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Many of those lured into this sex cult were groomed to become generational slaves, meaning sex-abused children would grow up to birth their own children, who would then become sex slaves like their parents. And when these children grew up, they, too, would bear more children who became sex slaves. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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