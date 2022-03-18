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I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Jonathan FRANZEN WOW #JonathanKleck
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90 views • March 18, 2022
No One could even write this script.... Thank you for letting me Share this with you....A New Heavens and a New EARTH....
Jonathan Kleck's Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz3mhI7gcM9jPM19ec_W7Yg
Jonathan Kleck's Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz3mhI7gcM9jPM19ec_W7Yg
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