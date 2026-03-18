Baytown Police Brutalize Innocent Man Shouting "Give Us your Hands" which he already had

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Police really are Cult members!
And like ALL "government" everything that falls from their lips is a LIE
You watch these body camera videos and it's easy to see their tactics!
THE GUY COOPERATED,
GAVE HIM BOTH HANDS, THE COP HAS DEATH GRIP ON HIS ARMS
Then his buddy comes over, grabs one arm, and they start
playing tug o' war with the compliant man's arms as they play act for their body cameras! "Stop resisting, give us your hands"
This as each officer ALREADY has control of his hands
Each one has an arm, THAT THE MAN HAD ALREADY PUT BEHIND
HIS BACK! (See photo)
These people are #Evil deviants!
Acting for the camera as they beat the hell out of a guy for SPORT
Oh, and ATTEMPT TO SEND HIM TO PRISON FOR A DECADE!
You see.... that one right there, that's the one that makes me want DEATH SENTENCE! Anyone guilty of locking up innocent people should be done away with! Or lost in prison forever. Option A
And neither of these Criminals served a single day in jail, and won't!
They got "pre-trial diversion"
FOR THIS CRIMINAL KIDNAPPING & ASSAULT
That's NOT acceptable ANYWHERE!
And that just don't cut it
MONEY cannot fix this! Decades in prison fixes this!
Insurance would fix this too
Police REQUIRED BY LAW to carry their own liability insurance
to protect taxpayers AND to add consequences (higher rates) for
Police when they lose a lawsuit.
If their insurance gets dropped, they cannot work OR collect a pension
ACTIVE LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED FOR EVERY COP OR LOSE JOB
Lose benefits, everything
These criminals and the judge that allowed them to walk ALL deserve to DIE IN PRISON!
The Lawyer grilling these cult members is U.A. Umeka Lewis, civil rights attorney working in Texas
original videos: (Here's the Deal & Don Andre Investigations)