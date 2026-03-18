BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Baytown Police Brutalize Innocent Man Shouting "Give Us your Hands" which he already had
America at War
America at War
157 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 2 days ago

Police really are Cult members!

And like ALL "government" everything that falls from their lips is a LIE


You watch these body camera videos and it's easy to see their tactics!


THE GUY COOPERATED,

GAVE HIM BOTH HANDS, THE COP HAS DEATH GRIP ON HIS ARMS


Then his buddy comes over, grabs one arm, and they start

playing tug o' war with the compliant man's arms as they play act for their body cameras! "Stop resisting, give us your hands"


This as each officer ALREADY has control of his hands

Each one has an arm, THAT THE MAN HAD ALREADY PUT BEHIND

HIS BACK! (See photo)


These people are #Evil deviants!

Acting for the camera as they beat the hell out of a guy for SPORT

Oh, and ATTEMPT TO SEND HIM TO PRISON FOR A DECADE!


You see.... that one right there, that's the one that makes me want DEATH SENTENCE! Anyone guilty of locking up innocent people should be done away with! Or lost in prison forever. Option A


And neither of these Criminals served a single day in jail, and won't!

They got "pre-trial diversion"


FOR THIS CRIMINAL KIDNAPPING & ASSAULT

That's NOT acceptable ANYWHERE!


And that just don't cut it

MONEY cannot fix this! Decades in prison fixes this!

Insurance would fix this too


Police REQUIRED BY LAW to carry their own liability insurance

to protect taxpayers AND to add consequences (higher rates) for

Police when they lose a lawsuit.


If their insurance gets dropped, they cannot work OR collect a pension

ACTIVE LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED FOR EVERY COP OR LOSE JOB

Lose benefits, everything


These criminals and the judge that allowed them to walk ALL deserve to DIE IN PRISON!


The Lawyer grilling these cult members is U.A. Umeka Lewis, civil rights attorney working in Texas


original videos: (Here's the Deal & Don Andre Investigations)

https://youtu.be/2qf85D5hDBQ


https://youtu.be/gz0r2Gxs2kI


https://youtu.be/3XDQ2uJRp2g

Keywords
politicstexaseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporationbaytown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Chase Codewell
U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

Sterling Ashworth
WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

Willow Tohi
FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

Laura Harris
The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy