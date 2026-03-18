Baytown Police Brutalize Innocent Man Shouting "Give Us your Hands" which he already had

Police really are Cult members!

And like ALL "government" everything that falls from their lips is a LIE





You watch these body camera videos and it's easy to see their tactics!





THE GUY COOPERATED,

GAVE HIM BOTH HANDS, THE COP HAS DEATH GRIP ON HIS ARMS





Then his buddy comes over, grabs one arm, and they start

playing tug o' war with the compliant man's arms as they play act for their body cameras! "Stop resisting, give us your hands"





This as each officer ALREADY has control of his hands

Each one has an arm, THAT THE MAN HAD ALREADY PUT BEHIND

HIS BACK! (See photo)





These people are #Evil deviants!

Acting for the camera as they beat the hell out of a guy for SPORT

Oh, and ATTEMPT TO SEND HIM TO PRISON FOR A DECADE!





You see.... that one right there, that's the one that makes me want DEATH SENTENCE! Anyone guilty of locking up innocent people should be done away with! Or lost in prison forever. Option A





And neither of these Criminals served a single day in jail, and won't!

They got "pre-trial diversion"





FOR THIS CRIMINAL KIDNAPPING & ASSAULT

That's NOT acceptable ANYWHERE!





And that just don't cut it

MONEY cannot fix this! Decades in prison fixes this!

Insurance would fix this too





Police REQUIRED BY LAW to carry their own liability insurance

to protect taxpayers AND to add consequences (higher rates) for

Police when they lose a lawsuit.





If their insurance gets dropped, they cannot work OR collect a pension

ACTIVE LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED FOR EVERY COP OR LOSE JOB

Lose benefits, everything





These criminals and the judge that allowed them to walk ALL deserve to DIE IN PRISON!





The Lawyer grilling these cult members is U.A. Umeka Lewis, civil rights attorney working in Texas





original videos: (Here's the Deal & Don Andre Investigations)

https://youtu.be/2qf85D5hDBQ





https://youtu.be/gz0r2Gxs2kI





https://youtu.be/3XDQ2uJRp2g