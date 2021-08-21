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IMPORTANT MESSAGE CONCERNING THE "PLANDEMIC" by Dr. Roger Hodkinson
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181 views • August 21, 2021
Dr. Hodkinson says what we have been saying from the beginning of this false flag operation. Everybody should know by now it is all part of the greater depopulation program of the NWO.
More info: https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/365-important-message-concerning-the-plandemic
More info: https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/365-important-message-concerning-the-plandemic
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