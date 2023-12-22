Big Changes Needed to Make Cattle "Sustainable," Says Biden Ag. Secretary Vilsack

DUBAI — American cattle ranchers need to implement government-backed ideas such as new feed sources and additives in their operations to become "sustainable" and rein in "methane" emissions, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture explained to correspondent (and cattle rancher) Debbie Bacigalupi and Alex Newman of The New American magazine at the UN COP28 "climate" conference.
Secretary Vilsack, who has also served as the federal agriculture in previous administrations, boasted of "partnerships" the Biden administration was forming with producers. And he bragged that taxpayers would be paying ranchers to embrace "climate-smart" schemes being pushed by the federal government. Better "manure management" will also be needed, Vilsack said after his handlers tried to interfere in the interview several times
