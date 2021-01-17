Buckle Up! The Ride is About to Begin : The Crowhouse

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Max Igan - The Crowhouse - January 16th, 2021.
MUST WATCH !! URGENT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE FROM DOCTOR SIMONE GOLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFoQP5L9Q2i0/
New Normal Watch: #45 Brant Griner: "This is what the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has done to my Mom"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6huuTu2zoW4n/
Shawn Skelton Explains What the Moderna V Did to Her as She Convulses Uncontrollably
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQtmbeJaGY4&;feature=emb_logo
Nanotech on Covid Swabs?
https://www.facebook.com/groups/282967603146622/permalink/430064941770220/
Twitter has purged nearly 70,000 accounts:
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/twitter-crackdown-reaches-nz-hundreds-of-nz-right-wing-users-kicked-off-twitter/2TFJVW6NT4WT3VM5KDYYRGNIBY/
Bill Gates owns 242,000 acres of farmland, making him America's biggest private-farmland owner, according to a new report
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/bill-gates-land-portfolio-biggest-private-farmland-owner-in-america-2021-1?r=US&;IR=T
U.S. to require negative COVID-19 tests for arriving international air passengers
https://www.msn.com/en-au/lifestyle/wellbeing/us-to-require-negative-covid-19-tests-for-arriving-international-air-passengers/ar-BB1cGYLu?ocid=msedgntp
Inauguration Cancelled, Trump Remains in Office, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, MSNBC to Loose Licenses:
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/01/inauguration-cancelled-trump-remains-in-office-abc-nbc-cbs-fox-cnn-msnbc-to-loose-licenses-3223234.html
Wikileak Total Data Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
UK NHS Style Print Off:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lBk4Mqg6ha8gEvf0D4HARNCgviX_RVzW/view
COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth
COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3oqGf8VIhO8/
The Crowhouse