X22 SPOTLIGHT
Paul Manafort - The Swamp Is Trapped, Durham Is Exposing It All, The Truth Will Be Revealed
Today’s Guest: Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort, was the campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Paul put into place the structure that delivered the nomination and eventually the general election for Donald J. Trump. Paul Is the author of Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced. The conversation begins on how Paul got involved in the 2016 election and how they were able to get the winning electoral votes. Paul then talks about the swamp, how it was deep and wide and a new strategy had to be created to bring down the swamp. Paul then goes into how the swamp is really after the people, Trump is just in the way. In the end Durham investigation will expose it all.
Book: Political Prisoner
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3RTf4Oz
Barnes & Noble:https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/political-prisoner-paul-manafort/1140547863?ean=9781510772427
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Prepare Today
SAVE $50 on a 4-Week Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.