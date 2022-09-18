© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 SPOTLIGHT
Paul Manafort - The Swamp Is Trapped, Durham Is Exposing It All, The Truth Will Be Revealed
Today’s Guest: Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort, was the campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Paul put into place the structure that delivered the nomination and eventually the general election for Donald J. Trump. Paul Is the author of Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced. The conversation begins on how Paul got involved in the 2016 election and how they were able to get the winning electoral votes. Paul then talks about the swamp, how it was deep and wide and a new strategy had to be created to bring down the swamp. Paul then goes into how the swamp is really after the people, Trump is just in the way. In the end Durham investigation will expose it all.
Book: Political Prisoner
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3RTf4Oz
Barnes & Noble:https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/political-prisoner-paul-manafort/1140547863?ean=9781510772427
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Prepare Today
SAVE $50 on a 4-Week Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com