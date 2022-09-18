Create New Account
Paul Manafort - The Swamp Is Trapped, Durham Is Exposing It All, The Truth Will Be Revealed
Published 2 months ago |
Paul Manafort - The Swamp Is Trapped, Durham Is Exposing It All, The Truth Will Be Revealed

Today’s Guest: Paul Manafort

Paul Manafort, was the campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Paul put into place the structure that delivered the nomination and eventually the general election for Donald J. Trump. Paul Is the author of Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced. The conversation begins on how Paul got involved in the 2016 election and how they were able to get the winning electoral votes. Paul then talks about the swamp, how it was deep and wide and a new strategy had to be created to bring down the swamp. Paul then goes into how the swamp is really after the people, Trump is just in the way. In the end Durham investigation will expose it all.   

Keywords
paul manafortdurhamx22 spotlight

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
