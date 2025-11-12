Trump Ad: asks Syria’s new leader, how many wives he has - Trump gifted Al-Shaar his colognes after spraying

(Also, check below for Epstein emails, like this & Trump's Hoax post today):

Jeffrey Epstein to U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack:

Send photos of you and child, make me smile.

THESE MFS ARE SO SHOOK!!

Senior White House and Justice Department officials met with Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to attempt to get her to withdraw her support for an impending House bill forcing the Justice Department to reveal all Jeffrey Epstein files.

This Video, plus more:

‘How many wives? One?’ Trump asks Syria’s new leader in White House — video Monday. Trump gifted Al-Shaar perfume and went on to SPRAY him with it ‘This is the best fragrance! And the other one is for your wife’ Al-Sharaa assured Trump he only has one wife.

This men's cologne is $250.00, called ‘Victory 45-47’, with his golden image as the top, of Trump with fist up.

Adding, shown photo of memo:

Trump has sent a letter to Israeli President Herzog, urging him to pardon Netanyahu — calling the charges against the Israeli leader “a political and baseless prosecution.”

Much more, Epstein leaks, ties Trump:

🔥USA IS RAN BY PDF FILES. MAGA IS COOKED.

Three separate emails, spanning eight years, now tie Donald Trump directly to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, with an appearance from journalist Michael Wolff.

2011 — Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell

“That dog that hasn’t barked is Trump… [victim] spent hours at my house with him.”

Epstein was openly referencing Trump’s silence about their relationship, and acknowledging a victim who spent hours with Trump inside his home.

2015 — Michael Wolff to Epstein

“You can hang him in a way that gives you political currency… or save him, generating a debt.”

At the exact moment Trump’s campaign was taking off, Epstein’s inner circle was discussing how to use Trump — blackmail or protection, depending on who benefited most.

2019 — Epstein to Wolff

“[Victim] … Mar-a-Lago … of course he knew about the girls, he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Epstein himself says Trump knew what was happening. This was months before Epstein’s death.

This blows apart the myth that Trump “barely knew” Epstein.

Trump knew. And they all protected him.

➡️Sauce (https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/12/us/politics/trump-epstein-emails.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes)

MY GOD!!! BREAKING: Epstein Email Mentions Thiel, Burns, Gates, Brown, Jagland, and Others in “Girls” Message

A 2014 email from Jeffrey Epstein to former Obama attorney Kathy Ruemmler, now the general counsel of Goldman Sachs, reveals a shocking network of names and context.

Epstein’s message, sent during UN General Assembly week, lists:

“this week, Thiel, Summers, Bill Burns, Gordon Brown, Jagland (Council of Europe and Nobel Chairman), Mongolia Pres, Hardeep Purece (India), Boris (Gates), Jabor (Qatar), Sultan (Dubai), Kosslyn (Harvard)…”

He opens with:

“girls? careful I will renew an old habit.”

Ruemmler, then a senior White House attorney under Obama, replies that her “boss will be in town” — a reference to the President.

The email ties Epstein’s personal network to global finance, tech, and politics — including CIA Director William Burns, Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, and foreign heads of state — all within the same thread that casually references women as “girls.”

Also: Epstein’s 2016 Emails Reference Hillary Clinton and Vince Foster

A newly released email from Jeffrey Epstein to journalist Michael Wolff (May 25, 2016) contains a startling line:

“nussbaum white house counsel… hillary doing naughties with vince.”

Epstein appears to be referring to Bernard Nussbaum, White House Counsel during the early Clinton years, and Vince Foster, the Deputy White House Counsel whose 1993 death sparked decades of speculation.

The exchange took place months before the 2016 U.S. election, part of a larger series of communications between Epstein and Wolff that also reference Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, and political blackmail.

TOO much to post, ran out of room.....

Trump's hoax post today:

@realDonaldTrump

The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115538279653817159



