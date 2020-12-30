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Is there a Galactic Federation? - ROBERT SEPEHR (MIRROR)
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160 views • December 30, 2020
There has been a lot of speculation regarding alleged advanced anti-gravitic technology following the second world war, with some claiming the establishment of a secret space program based on these technological breakthroughs. A number of German scientists were said to have been incorporated by the US through Operation Paperclip, with a segment that may have escaped according to some accounts of the events surrounding Operation Highjump in Antarctica.
Secret Space Program Disclosure and the Vril Society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gme0s...
Guest Speaker: Vladimir Terziski
A former Israeli space security chief has recently claimed publicly that earthlings have been in contact with extraterrestrials from a "galactic federation." Haim Eshed, former head of Israel's Defense Ministry's space directorate said cooperation agreements had been signed between species, including an "underground base in the depths of Mars" where there are American astronauts and alien representatives.
Mars Germans and the Secret Space Program
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIPaE...
Time Manipulation and Space-Time Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-Hsw...
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens!
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/rober...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/robertsepehr
Up next
Secret Space Program Disclosure and the Vril Society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gme0s...
Guest Speaker: Vladimir Terziski
A former Israeli space security chief has recently claimed publicly that earthlings have been in contact with extraterrestrials from a "galactic federation." Haim Eshed, former head of Israel's Defense Ministry's space directorate said cooperation agreements had been signed between species, including an "underground base in the depths of Mars" where there are American astronauts and alien representatives.
Mars Germans and the Secret Space Program
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIPaE...
Time Manipulation and Space-Time Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-Hsw...
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens!
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/rober...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/robertsepehr
Up next
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