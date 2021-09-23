© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PART 2 - FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated - Project Veritas -092221
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • September 23, 2021
Be the first to know when a new video drops! Visit https://CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up for our mailing list!
Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Get emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/E...
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Core Values
MORAL COURAGE - Courage is the virtue that sustains all others. We choose to overcome our fears.
Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Get emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/E...
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Core Values
MORAL COURAGE - Courage is the virtue that sustains all others. We choose to overcome our fears.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.