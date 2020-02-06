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How to Take Back Religious Freedom Stolen by Fed Courts
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10 views • February 06, 2020
Prayer in schools, pastors muzzled by the “Johnson Amendment”, abortion legalized & subsidized, marriage redefined, crosses removed — will Congress & President Trump protect us from these usurpations? Will the courts & SCOTUS stop them? How do WE take back our liberty?
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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