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Ernst Zundel Discusses Nazi Cinema (1982)
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31 views • February 20, 2022
Ernst Zundel Discusses Nazi Cinema and the truth of the anti-German genocide that took place by the Allies after the end of the Second World War. Lots of old black and white historical footage is shown. The video is narrated by Ernst Zundel.
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