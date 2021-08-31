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All Aboard: Next Train to Vaxchwitz!
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352 views • August 31, 2021
Gerald Celente hosts the fourth and final hour of the Alex Jones Show, and he breaks down how mandatory vaccine passports divide the citizenry and are reminiscent of techniques used to isolate Jewish people in Nazi Germany.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612d529422ce7e795ca9e36d
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612d529422ce7e795ca9e36d
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