USING PENNIES TO DEMONSTRATE THE INSANITY OF SHUTTING DOWN THE WORLD

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This is a WONDERFUL short demonstration to illustrate the extremely small effect (using their own rigged statistics) that CV19 has had on the world's population. It is the opening segment from Jeff Berwick's (the Dollar Vigilante) video titled "Murder By Injection and “Transitory Hyperinflation” is our New Normal," linked below.
https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/7da927d5-a7f5-4993-9206-f6c18fc49451 (59:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qT0QNBF87SKO/