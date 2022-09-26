Corgan is Back - And Wearing a Dress

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Billy Corgan appeared on the Tonight Show wearing some interesting symbols and can be seen wearing a dress in The Smashing Pumpkins new music video. Their new album is called Atum, named after the Egyptian god. Just another day in Mystery Babylon I guess.
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Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE