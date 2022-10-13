The Struggle Is Real

The Real Equity Agenda: Elevating Incapable People

* You are supposed to think this is empowering.

* Have you heard this before?

* Does it sound familiar where the libs take someone with an obvious impairment and then use him to accrue more power for themselves?

* It’s not really about the disabled person; it's about them — and then if you ask questions about it, shut up bigot!

* Underneath all of this is this single most cynical political move in the history of this country.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-liberals-elevating-fetterman-same-reasons-elevated-biden





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313673168112

