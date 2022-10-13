The Struggle Is Real

The Real Equity Agenda: Elevating Incapable People
* You are supposed to think this is empowering.
* Have you heard this before?
* Does it sound familiar where the libs take someone with an obvious impairment and then use him to accrue more power for themselves?
* It’s not really about the disabled person; it's about them — and then if you ask questions about it, shut up bigot!
* Underneath all of this is this single most cynical political move in the history of this country.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-liberals-elevating-fetterman-same-reasons-elevated-biden
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 October 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.