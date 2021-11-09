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"The Summer Is Past" - A Look At Disease, Genetic Experiments and The Undead
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197 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Dangers of Halloween- warnings about human sacrifice, abduction and ritual murders in the USA. DO NOT take part in this so called 'holiday', there's more to it than you think. God calls the COVID-19 pandemic a "con", a trap hiding a deeper agenda. Charges against America for idolatry, unfaithfulness, and worshipping everything but Him- she follows stars, leaders, and every passing theme instead of staying faithful to Jesus. A look into the future: Re-education programs will create a merciless, cruel youth population who turn against their parents, spy on their families and work for the state. God exposes "hybrid man": dog-man, wolf-man, "the undead", all the work of secret experiments in labs.
Full prophetic word can be viewed here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/31/the-summer-is-past-october-30-2020/
"Blood To Drink video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAKmsthofOY
See also: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/01/video-blood-to-drink/
Redacted (Hidden) Information Revealed:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/12/redacted-information-revealed-june-8-2020/
Redacted Information Revealed Pt 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/redacted-information-revealed-july-26-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Dangers of Halloween- warnings about human sacrifice, abduction and ritual murders in the USA. DO NOT take part in this so called 'holiday', there's more to it than you think. God calls the COVID-19 pandemic a "con", a trap hiding a deeper agenda. Charges against America for idolatry, unfaithfulness, and worshipping everything but Him- she follows stars, leaders, and every passing theme instead of staying faithful to Jesus. A look into the future: Re-education programs will create a merciless, cruel youth population who turn against their parents, spy on their families and work for the state. God exposes "hybrid man": dog-man, wolf-man, "the undead", all the work of secret experiments in labs.
Full prophetic word can be viewed here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/31/the-summer-is-past-october-30-2020/
"Blood To Drink video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAKmsthofOY
See also: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/01/video-blood-to-drink/
Redacted (Hidden) Information Revealed:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/12/redacted-information-revealed-june-8-2020/
Redacted Information Revealed Pt 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/redacted-information-revealed-july-26-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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