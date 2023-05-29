Fear Ye Not, Stand Still, And See The Salvation Of The LORD!-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 28 2023

When God called Moses to lead the Jews out of bondage in Egypt, He worked it out in a way where the Jews were totally boxed in. Moses led them as far as the Red Sea, so they couldn't go forward, and God hardened Pharaoh's heart so they had to deal with the Egyptian army coming up behind them. The only way out was through, and the only way through was by faith in the living God.



"And Moses said unto the people, Fear ye not, stand still, and see the salvation of the LORD, which he will shew to you to day: for the Egyptians whom ye have seen to day, ye shall see them again no more for ever. The LORD shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace." Exodus 14:13,14 (KJB)



Many born again saved Christians today are living in fear. Fear of economic or financial insecurities, fear of sickness and death, fear of just about anything you could think of. The times we live in are increasingly dystopian, with the very foundations of our society cracking and crumbling. I am sure this is what the Jews felt like that day at the Red Sea, but Moses had the answer. The first thing he told them was to not be afraid. Easier said than done, but OK. The second thing he told them to do was to 'stand still', to cease from their own works. And then the third thing Moses said was that the LORD would fight for them, and He most certainly did. Today I would like to bring you a message about being still before the Lord, and and trusting in Him to part the waters of whatever your 'Red Sea' might be today.

