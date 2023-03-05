The Making of a Farmall M Hybrid Behind the Scenes of a Unique Project

In this exciting episode, we will talk about a unique and fascinating project. The Farm received a project grant called a "SARE Grant," which will help fund an innovative idea I have been considering for decades. The project involves taking a Farmall M tractor, which I have had for 30 years, and turning it into a hybrid. It will combine an existing gas engine and an electric drive system, similar to the Toyota Prius. I have modernized the tractor with features like a 3-point hitch, power steering, live hydraulics, and electronic ignition. However, the biggest challenge is getting power into the engine, where hybrid technology comes in. The plan is to attach a high-powered electric motor to the transmission, along with a rack of batteries that will be located underneath. The beauty of this design is that it will be super energy efficient, and during the summer months, the batteries can be charged by the large solar array on top of the shop. But if the batteries run low or more horsepower is needed, the gas engine can be started up and used as well. I plan to document the progress of this project on his YouTube channel and others; the approximate timeline for completion is about nine months. The first task is verifying the calculations and gear ratios to ensure the motor is set up correctly. This is critical to the project's success and will use a timing light and tachometer to determine the belt pulley RPM versus the engine RPM. So, let's get started and follow along with this exciting project. Stay tuned to our channel for updates and progress on this hybrid tractor transformation.

