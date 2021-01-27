© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is COVID Covering Up Vaccine Injuries? How “Probable Cases” Are Inflated By Other Viruses.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • January 27, 2021
Why is it when a person suffers from pneumonia claimed to be caused by a virus, the medical system is up in arms to “do something” about it, but when there have already been thousands of people suffering from vaccine injuries such as pneumonia the medical system “doesn’t care?”
Vaccines can cause pneumonia and people need to know that.
But sadly right now, vaccine injuries like pneumonia are artificially inflating the number of people who the medical system is “assuming” are Coronavirus patients.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/is-covid-covering-up-vaccine-injuries-how-probable-cases-are-inflated-by-other-viruses/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Vaccines can cause pneumonia and people need to know that.
But sadly right now, vaccine injuries like pneumonia are artificially inflating the number of people who the medical system is “assuming” are Coronavirus patients.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/is-covid-covering-up-vaccine-injuries-how-probable-cases-are-inflated-by-other-viruses/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.