Alex Jones





August 18, 2022





Toxic proteins have been found in bugs 1000 times more toxic than processed gluten, as the globalist push to restrict the global food supply ahead of the Great Reset.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gi4k3-you-will-eat-toxic-bug-protein-and-you-will-like-it.html



