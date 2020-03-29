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Bill Gates ~ Microchip Vaccine Implants To Fight Coronavirus!
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266 views • March 29, 2020
COVID-19 & ID-2020 - Bill Gates' Mark of Satan
https://biohackinfo.com/news-bill-gates-id2020-vaccine-implant-covid-19-digital-certificates/
‘digital certificates’ Gates was referring to are human-implantable ‘QUANTUM-DOT TATTOOS’
The quantum-dot tattoos involve applying dis-solvable sugar-based micro-needles that contain a vaccine and fluorescent copper-based ‘quantum dots’ embedded inside bio-compatible, micron-scale capsules.
https://biohackinfo.com/news-bill-gates-id2020-vaccine-implant-covid-19-digital-certificates/
‘digital certificates’ Gates was referring to are human-implantable ‘QUANTUM-DOT TATTOOS’
The quantum-dot tattoos involve applying dis-solvable sugar-based micro-needles that contain a vaccine and fluorescent copper-based ‘quantum dots’ embedded inside bio-compatible, micron-scale capsules.
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